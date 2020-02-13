Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e Get Price Cut In India

Well, the Galaxy S10 series comprises the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. Of these, the Galaxy S10 and S10+ have received a whopping Rs. 12,000 price cut and the relatively affordable Galaxy S10e has received a price drop of Rs. 8,000.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Price Cut

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is the standard variant in the series was available starting from Rs. 66,900. After the price cut of Rs. 12,000, the two variants of the smartphone with 128GB ROM and 512GB ROM are available for Rs. 54,900 and Rs. 59,900 respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Price Cut

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is available in three variants - 128GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage space. These are priced starting from Rs. 73,900. After having received a price drop of Rs. 12,000, the device is available starting from Rs. 61,900 for the base variant with 128GB ROM.

Samsung Galaxy S10e Price Cut

Lastly, the Galaxy S10e that was launched in India for Rs. 55,900 is now available for Rs. 47,900 after getting a price drop of Rs. 8,000. Even before the price drop, the smartphone was selling at the same price of Rs. 47,900 for quite sometime in the country.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series In India

The new pricing is effective across the online retailer channels and the offline stores are yet to sell these phones at the revised pricing. But it is likely to happen soon. Given that the newly announced Galaxy S20 smartphones will be released in India sometime in March, this price cut on their predecessors makes sense.

As of now, there is no word regarding the final pricing of the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones but we can expect them to be priced starting from Rs. 70,000. While all these devices support 5G, Samsung will launch only 4G variants of the Galaxy S20 smartphones in India with the Exynos 990 series SoC.