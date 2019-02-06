Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e India launch date and prices leak; to start from Rs. 50,000

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event for the launch of the next-generation flagship smartphones is all set to happen later this month in San Francisco. This time, the company is expected to unveil not two but three smartphones - the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. Of these, the S10e is believed to be an affordable variant of the flagship models.

Fresh information from 91mobiles citing a Samsung distributor has revealed the availability and pricing of these upcoming Samsung smartphones in India. The report divulges that the Galaxy S10 series will be up for pre-order in the country from February 21 and go on sale from March 6.

A poster shared by the distributor for the Unpacked event will is likely to debut at 2 AM on February 21. And, the pre-orders are likely to commence on February 22. Given the time difference, we can expect the pre-order in India to happen well before that in the US.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e price in India

Going by the same, the Galaxy S10e is likely to be priced starting from Rs. 50,000. The Galaxy S10 is likely to cost starting Rs. 65,000 and the high-end Galaxy S10+ is believed to be priced starting from Rs. 75,000. The difference in pricing between the storage variants of the same device is expected to be Rs. 4,000. And, the top-end variant of the Galaxy S10+, which will also be the most expensive model in the Galaxy S10 series is likely to be priced under Rs. 100,000. As of now, there is no word regarding the cost of the 5G variant of the device.

When it comes to speculations regarding color variants, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are believed to be available in Black, Green, Blue and White colors. The Galaxy S10e is likely to be available in Blue, Canary Yellow, Prism Black, Green and White color options.