Samsung Galaxy S10e render reveals smaller display, Bixby button and more

Samsung Galaxy S10e leak render reveals a smaller display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and more. All you need to know.

    Recently there are many renders leaked on the web about the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy S10+. Now the renders of the Galaxy S10e has also been surfaced online revealing design and specs of the smartphone. Just like the Galaxy S10 and S10+, this will also come with an in-display camera sensor.

    Samsung Galaxy S10e render reveals smaller display and Bixby button

     

    But the screen of the Galaxy S10e will be smaller in size. According to the render, the smartphone will sport a 5.8-inch flat screen display, unlike the curved screen on the bigger siblings. The fingerprint scanner is mounted on the right side on the power button. The smartphone will not sport an in-display fingerprint scanner like the bigger models.

    The same fingerprint sensor setup is already available on Galaxy A7 (2018). But the placement is a bit higher on the S10e because the volume rockers keys are shifted to the left side. Moreover, there is also a Bixby button below the volume rockers.

    On the camera front, the smartphone will come with a dual rear camera instead of triple camera setup like the bigger models. At the front, it will house a single camera setup for selfies and video call.

    Samsung Galaxy S10e render reveals smaller display and Bixby button

    The Samsung Galaxy S10e is said to become only in 6GB RAM with 128GB version. The smartphone will be available in black, green, white and yellow color option. The blue color option is expected to come later. It has been rumoured that the phone will be launched with a price tag of Rs €750 ($859 / Rs. 61,400 approx.) in Europe.

    Saturday, February 2, 2019, 11:31 [IST]
