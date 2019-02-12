Samsung Galaxy S10 limited edition listed for pre-orders

There is a lot of buzz in the smartphone industry about the launch of the three new Galaxy S10 variant which is going to launch this month. It has also been reported that a special edition variant will also be launched alongside the three new models. The news has been confirmed through a pre-order listing on the Samsung Philippines website. It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S10's special variant will make its way to the Asian nation starting from March 15, after the Galaxy Unpacked event.

Do note that the pre-order page is accepting only pre-bookings and it has not revealed anything about the specification of the smartphone. The pre-order page was first spotted by XDA-Developers. The listing page gives you the access of pre-ordering the smartphone by logging in from where you can fill in your details and pre-book the phone.

The listing didn't mention anything about the specification of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Limited Edition, neither the page revealed anything about the pricing of the phone. According to reports, the company will launch the smartphone as the Galaxy S10 Limited Edition or under the Galaxy S10 X moniker.

There are runmors which suggest that the phone will launch with a 12GB RAM and 1TB inbuild storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Limited Edition rumored specifications

There are many reports which claim that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Limited Edition will feature a 6.7-inch display, along with six cameras. Four camera sensor at the rear panel and dual camera set up at the front. The smartphone is said to be powered by the company's own Exynos 9820 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The smartphone is also expected to be fuelled by a massive non-removable 5,000 mAh battery.

Source