ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Samsung Galaxy S10 limited edition listed for pre-orders

Samsung Galaxy S10 limited edition listed on the official website for pre-orders. All you need to know about the new Galaxy smartphone.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There is a lot of buzz in the smartphone industry about the launch of the three new Galaxy S10 variant which is going to launch this month. It has also been reported that a special edition variant will also be launched alongside the three new models. The news has been confirmed through a pre-order listing on the Samsung Philippines website. It seems that the Samsung Galaxy S10's special variant will make its way to the Asian nation starting from March 15, after the Galaxy Unpacked event.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 limited edition listed for pre-orders

     

    Do note that the pre-order page is accepting only pre-bookings and it has not revealed anything about the specification of the smartphone. The pre-order page was first spotted by XDA-Developers. The listing page gives you the access of pre-ordering the smartphone by logging in from where you can fill in your details and pre-book the phone.

    The listing didn't mention anything about the specification of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Limited Edition, neither the page revealed anything about the pricing of the phone. According to reports, the company will launch the smartphone as the Galaxy S10 Limited Edition or under the Galaxy S10 X moniker.

    There are runmors which suggest that the phone will launch with a 12GB RAM and 1TB inbuild storage.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Limited Edition rumored specifications

    There are many reports which claim that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Limited Edition will feature a 6.7-inch display, along with six cameras. Four camera sensor at the rear panel and dual camera set up at the front. The smartphone is said to be powered by the company's own Exynos 9820 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

    The smartphone is also expected to be fuelled by a massive non-removable 5,000 mAh battery.

    Source

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 12, 2019, 17:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 12, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue