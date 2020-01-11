ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Date Teased By Flipkart

    By
    |

    Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this month. Soon after the launch, there were reports that the India launch of these smartphones could happen sometime soon. Now, we have a concrete date for the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Date Teased By Flipkart

     

    Launched ahead of the CES 2020, this Samsung smartphone is a toned-down variant of the standard Galaxy S10, the flagship device launched last year. Likewise, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a downgraded variant of the Galaxy Note 10 launched in the second half of 2019.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch

    Well, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is teased by the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The teaser suggests that the device will be launched in India on January 23. There is a dedicated page on the portal confirming the launch date of the device in question. This refutes the previous reports hinting at a February launch.

    The listing also lets interested buyers show their interest with the 'Notify Me' button. And, it hints the camera specifications with a 32MP selfie camera and features such as live focus and super stable OIS among others. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is teased to arrive with 8GB RAM and a Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Expected Price In India

    At the time of the announcement, Samsung did not reveal the pricing of these new smartphones. However, it is hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India. The device has been announced in Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White colors. However, we are yet to know the official launch price of the device.

    What We Think

    Given that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will use the yesteryear flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 855 SoC, we can expect it to be on par with the existing flagship models in the market. And, when it comes to a sub-Rs. 40,000 price point, we expect to compete against devices such as OnePlus 7T series.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: samsung news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue