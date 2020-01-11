Just In
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Date Teased By Flipkart
Samsung took the wraps off the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite earlier this month. Soon after the launch, there were reports that the India launch of these smartphones could happen sometime soon. Now, we have a concrete date for the India launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite.
Launched ahead of the CES 2020, this Samsung smartphone is a toned-down variant of the standard Galaxy S10, the flagship device launched last year. Likewise, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is a downgraded variant of the Galaxy Note 10 launched in the second half of 2019.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch
Well, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is teased by the e-commerce portal Flipkart. The teaser suggests that the device will be launched in India on January 23. There is a dedicated page on the portal confirming the launch date of the device in question. This refutes the previous reports hinting at a February launch.
The listing also lets interested buyers show their interest with the 'Notify Me' button. And, it hints the camera specifications with a 32MP selfie camera and features such as live focus and super stable OIS among others. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is teased to arrive with 8GB RAM and a Snapdragon 855 SoC.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Expected Price In India
At the time of the announcement, Samsung did not reveal the pricing of these new smartphones. However, it is hinted that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite could be priced around Rs. 40,000 in India. The device has been announced in Prism Blue, Prism Black, and Prism White colors. However, we are yet to know the official launch price of the device.
What We Think
Given that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will use the yesteryear flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 855 SoC, we can expect it to be on par with the existing flagship models in the market. And, when it comes to a sub-Rs. 40,000 price point, we expect to compete against devices such as OnePlus 7T series.
