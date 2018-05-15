Samsung Galaxy S10 might feature in-display fingerprint sensor

Lately but there are many reports which have claimed that the South Korean giant Samsung is working hard to implement the in-display biometric sensor in its phones. But it is not cleared that in which product we are going to see the new implementation first.

Earlier this month a Samsung patent has been discovered, which clearly confirmed that the company is working on the technology. However, there is no such strong evidence which indicates that the company is planning this new technology for a certain device.

According to the South Korean media reports, the company is looking forward to equipping this in-display biometric scanner feature with the Galaxy S10 rather than the Note 9. Earlier rumors were suggesting that the company will include the screen integrated fingerprint scanner in the Note 9 but last week a report confirmed that it will not include such technology.

However, companies like Vivo and Huawei are one step ahead of Samsung. Vivo and Huawei already have smartphones which feature the in-display fingerprint sensor. But these are optical sensors, on the other hand, Samsung is planning to develop its own ultrasonic technology, which claims to be more accurate, but also more expensive to produce. Chinese website Chosun claims, that Samsung is done with the technology, but still need some time to make it accurate.

There are other rumors which indicate that Samsung is planning to improve the 3D sense camera technology with it S10. The improved 3S sense camera technology will male the Face Unlock more precise.

Moreover, it will also improve the performance of AR Emoji. It's been said that the S10 will arrive with a bigger body and a display of 6.3 inches. The phone is said to be launch with Samsung's infinite Display but with more narrow bezels.

Meanwhile, there are two more smartphone player companies, who are developing their own versions of in-display biometric sensors. Qualcomm and Apple both are said to be working on the same ultrasonic technology. Let's see who will win the race of getting it implemented on its device first.

