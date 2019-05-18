Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition announced in Japan News oi-Vivek S10+ Olympics Games edition will offer 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage

To commemorate the upcoming Beijing Olympics 2020, Samsung has released a limited edition Galaxy S10+, aka, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition. This is the latest limited edition smartphone from Samsung, which is only available in Japan in limited numbers (10,000 units).

Features and specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition will have the exact same specification as of the standard Samsung Galaxy S10+, except for the overall look and the aesthetics of the smartphone. The 2020 Olympics edition of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes in prism white color with the official Beijing Olympics 2020 logo at the back along with the Docomo logo (carrier name).

Along with these changes, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition also ships with a customized Galaxy Buds truly wireless earbuds, which will be included in the retail package for free of cost.

Just like the standard variant, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition will feature a 6.4-inch QHD+ OLED display with a punch-hole cutout display design. The Exynos 9820 SoC powers the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There is a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

At the back, the smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 12 MP primary RGB sensor with variable aperture (F/1.5 to F/2.4), a 12 MP telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 16 MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, the device has a dual camera setup with a 10 MP primary camera and an 8 MP secondary camera.

The device is fueled by a 4100 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C and wireless charging. The Galaxy S10+ runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

Price and availability

Samsung will kickstart the manufacturing of the Samsung Galaxy S10+ Olympic Games Edition in July, and the phones will be available before the commencement of Olympics 2020. The device will retail for $1000 (including the wireless earbuds), and as of now, there is no information on the availability of the Galaxy S10+ Olympic edition outside Japan.

