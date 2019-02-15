ENGLISH

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with 12 GB RAM and 1 TB storage spotted online

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will be the first commercial smartphone to offer 12 GB RAM

    Samsung is all set for the launch of the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones on the 20th of February. There are several rumors and speculations that the high-end variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will feature 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage.

    And now, a new variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus with model number SM-G975C has been spotted on Geekbench and AnTuTu with 12 GB of RAM, powered by the Exynos 9820, the latest flagship SoC from Samsung based on the 8nm manufacturing process.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Geekbench performance

    On Geekbench 4, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus has scored 4450 points on the single core and 9753 points on multi-core performance. These scores prove that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will be one of the fastest Android smartphones of 2019. Geekbench listing also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will run on Android 9 Pie OS with custom One UI skin on top.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus on AnTuTu

    On AnTuTu, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus with model number SM-G975F has been spotted. According to the listing, the device scores an overall score of 326185 points.

    The AnTuTu listing does confirm that the Galaxy S10 Plus with the model number SM-G975F comes with 12 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC.

    According to the listing, the Galaxy S10 Plus comes with an FHD+ resolution screen with 2280 x 1080p, which seems wrong, as the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus is expected to come with a QHD+ resolution screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

    These benchmarks re-iterate the fact that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus will be one of the fastest smartphones of 2019 with respect to raw-performance on benchmarks and real-life performance as well. However, these scores are still far away from the Apple iPhone XS, powered by the A11 Bionic SoC.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 10:30 [IST]
