Exynos 9820 SoC outperforms Snapdragon 855 on Geekbench: Galaxy S10+

Samsung is all set for the launch of the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones on the 20th of February 2019, a few days before the commencement of the MWC 2019. Under the S10 series, the company is expected to launch at least three different models at a different price point.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be the most expensive model, then comes the Galaxy S10, and the Samsung Galaxy S10e will be the most affordable smartphone of the lot. Just like every other flagship smartphone from the "S" series, the Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, and the S10e will be powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC or the Exynos 9820 SoC.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with the model number SM-G975 has been spotted on Geekbench, powered by the Exynos 9820 SoC with 6 GB of RAM.

Outperforms the Qualcomm model

The Galaxy S10+ with the Exynos 9820 chip scores an impressive 4472 points on a single core and 10387 points on multi-core performance, whereas a previous listing of the Galaxy S10+ with Snapdragon 855 scored 3413 points on a single core and 10256 on multi-core performance. However, with respect to GPU performance, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 is expected to offer better scores compared to the Exynos 9820.

There isn't a much of a difference in the multi-core performance. However, There is almost 1K points difference in the single core performance. As most of the apps and games can only utilize single core performance, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with Exynos 9820 SoC will be slightly snappier compared to the Qualcomm 855 SoC counterpart. The listing also confirms that Samsung Galaxy S10+ will come with Android 9 Pie OS out of the box.

With this Geekbench listing, Samsung proved that their in-house Exynos 9820 SoC is faster than the Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 855 SoC. However, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 will consume less power, as the chipset is based on 7nm architecture.