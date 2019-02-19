ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India to be hosted on February 21 in eight cities

    Here are the venues for the Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India.

    By
    |

    Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 at San Francisco, US to unveil this flagship Galaxy S10 series smartphones. In just one day of its global unveiling, the Samsung fans in India will be able to get their hands on these smartphones. We say so as the company will be hosting a preview event in the country on February 21 for fans to experience the 'Next Galaxy' smartphones - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India to be hosted on February 21

     

    Well, Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events will be hosted in eight major cities all over India. Fans interested in these phones can visit the Samsung experience store from 5:30 PM on February 21 to use these smartphones. Interestingly, there is no registration to experience these devices and it is open for all.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India

    Here are the venues of the preview events for the interested Samsung fans.

    • Samsung Experience Store - DLF Cyberhub, Cybercity, Gurugram
    • Samsung Opera House - Brigade road, Bangalore
    • Samsung Experience Store - Ambience Mall, Gurugram
    • Samsung Experience Store - Select City Walk, Delhi
    • Samsung Experience Store - Elante Mall, Chandigarh
    • Samsung Experience Store - 21 Parkstreet, Kolkata
    • Samsung Experience Store - CMH Road, Bangalore
    • Samsung Experience Store - Phoenix Market Citymall, Chennai
    • Samsung Experience Store - South Extension, Delhi
    • Samsung Experience Store - The Pavilion Mall, Pune
    • Samsung Experience Store - Golden Chambers, Link Road, Andheri West

    Samsung Galaxy S10 series

    Notably, this time Samsung is expected to take the wraps off three smartphones - the flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus and the affordable Galaxy S10e. Going by the leaked reports that reveal the pricing of these upcoming Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S10e is believed to be priced at 749 euros (approx. Rs. 60,500). And, the low-end variant of the Galaxy S10 is said to be priced at 899 euros (approx. Rs. 73,000).

     

    Recently, the cost of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black variant likely to feature 12GB RAM and 1TB storage space has been leaked. This one is said to be priced at a whopping 10,000 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,05,000). But there are contradictory reports suggesting relatively lower pricing for all these Galaxy S10 smartphones as well. 

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 19, 2019, 12:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 19, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue