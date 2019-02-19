Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India to be hosted on February 21 in eight cities News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Here are the venues for the Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India.

Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 at San Francisco, US to unveil this flagship Galaxy S10 series smartphones. In just one day of its global unveiling, the Samsung fans in India will be able to get their hands on these smartphones. We say so as the company will be hosting a preview event in the country on February 21 for fans to experience the 'Next Galaxy' smartphones - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus and Galaxy S10e.

Well, Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events will be hosted in eight major cities all over India. Fans interested in these phones can visit the Samsung experience store from 5:30 PM on February 21 to use these smartphones. Interestingly, there is no registration to experience these devices and it is open for all.

Samsung Galaxy S10 preview events in India

Here are the venues of the preview events for the interested Samsung fans.

Samsung Experience Store - DLF Cyberhub, Cybercity, Gurugram

Samsung Opera House - Brigade road, Bangalore

Samsung Experience Store - Ambience Mall, Gurugram

Samsung Experience Store - Select City Walk, Delhi

Samsung Experience Store - Elante Mall, Chandigarh

Samsung Experience Store - 21 Parkstreet, Kolkata

Samsung Experience Store - CMH Road, Bangalore

Samsung Experience Store - Phoenix Market Citymall, Chennai

Samsung Experience Store - South Extension, Delhi

Samsung Experience Store - The Pavilion Mall, Pune

Samsung Experience Store - Golden Chambers, Link Road, Andheri West

Samsung Galaxy S10 series

Notably, this time Samsung is expected to take the wraps off three smartphones - the flagship Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus and the affordable Galaxy S10e. Going by the leaked reports that reveal the pricing of these upcoming Samsung smartphones, the Galaxy S10e is believed to be priced at 749 euros (approx. Rs. 60,500). And, the low-end variant of the Galaxy S10 is said to be priced at 899 euros (approx. Rs. 73,000).

Recently, the cost of the Galaxy S10+ Ceramic Black variant likely to feature 12GB RAM and 1TB storage space has been leaked. This one is said to be priced at a whopping 10,000 yuan (approx. Rs. 1,05,000). But there are contradictory reports suggesting relatively lower pricing for all these Galaxy S10 smartphones as well.