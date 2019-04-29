Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e get up to Rs. 8,000 price cut in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Samsung Galaxy S10 series is available with cashback and exchange offers.

Samsung Galaxy S10, the latest flagship smartphone from the company is one of the bestselling models right now. Recently, there were reports that this series has surpassed the sales of its predecessors - Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8.

Announced ahead of the MWC 2019 in February, these smartphones went on sale in India in March starting from Rs. 55,900. Now, it looks like the company has slashed the cost of the Galaxy S10 series in the country. Notably, the new pricing is availability on both the offline and online channels including the Samsung India online store.

Samsung Galaxy S10 series price cut

At the time of its launch, the Galaxy S10e, the most affordable offering in the series was priced at Rs. 55,900 and comes only in one storage configuration. Now, the Galaxy S10e is priced at Rs. 50,900, which is Rs. 5,000 lesser than its launch price.

Likewise, the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ have also received price cuts in the country. Galaxy S10 was launched in two variants - base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and high-end variant with 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM priced at Rs. 66,900 and Rs. 84,900 respectively. This device with 128GB storage has also received a price cut of Rs. 5,000 taking it down to Rs. 61,900. The 512GB variant has received Rs. 8,000 discount and is now available for Rs. 76,990.

When it comes to the Galaxy S10+, this smartphone is available in three variants - 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 512GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 1TB ROM. These variants are priced at Rs. 73,900, Rs. 91,900 and Rs. 1,17,900 respectively. While there is no price cut on this high-end device from the company, there is an exchange bonus of Rs. 9,000 on buying this device using the exchange offer.

Also, there is a HDFC Bank cashback offer discounts of Rs. 4,000, Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,000 on the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones respectively. Also, buyers can choose EMI payment options up to 24 months on all these devices.