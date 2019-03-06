Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e launched in India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu These Samsung smartphones will go on sale from March 8.

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S10 series smartphones ahead of the MWC 2019 at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The lineup comprises three models - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. Notably, the S10e is the most affordable offering among the trio.

Today, these smartphones were launched in India as mentioned earlier. And, Samsung has teamed up with telecom partners and HDFC Bank to offer attractive discounts and offers on these new flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S10e price in India

Talking about the most affordable offering in the series - the Galaxy S10e, this smartphone comes in just one storage configuration. It features 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 55,900. This smartphone is available in two colors - Prism White and Prism Black.

Samsung Galaxy S10 price in India

The standard variant of the Galaxy S10 comes in two storage variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 66,900 and is available in Prism Blue, Prism White and Prism Black colors. The high-end variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space is priced at Rs. 84,900 and comes in the Prism White color option.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ price in India

Coming to the Galaxy S10+, this smartphone is available in three variants. The low-end variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 73,900. It is available in Prism Black, Prism White and Prism Blue colors. The mid-variant has 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 91,900 and the high-end variant has 12GB RAM and 1TB storage space and is priced at a whopping Rs. 1,17,900. The 512GB and 1TB variants will come in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colors.

Other offers and discounts

These smartphones will be available from March 8 via Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm Mall, Tata CliQ, Samsung online store and select offline stores. The preorders will be open until March 7. Also, the devices can be bought from the Airtel online store starting from Rs. 7,499 and an EMI cost of Rs. 2,599.

Those who pre-order these Samsung smartphones can buy the Galaxy Watch for Rs. 9,999 and Galaxy Buds for Rs. 2,999. Notably, the usual price of these products are Rs. 29,990 and Rs. 9,990. The other offers include up to Rs. 15,000 upgrade bonus and up to Rs. 6,000 cashback from HDFC. There are EMI payment options from 3 months to 24 months.