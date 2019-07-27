Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Gets Android Update With July Security Patch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Samsung Galaxy S10 is undeniably the best flagship smartphone series available out there. Launched earlier this year, the series consists of the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and the Galaxy S10e. The comapny previously rolled out a bunch of updates for its premium smartphones for improved user experience. Now, the company has released another firmware for the lineup.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Android Update Details:

Samsung has dished out the new firmware weighing 388MB for the users in Switzerland. The update that comes with a firmware build G97*FXXU3ASG8 is rolling out as an OTA. While there is no word regarding its availability in the global markets, it is expected sometime soon.

The update is rolling out in batches; therefore it might take some time to reach all the units. But, you can also check it manually from the settings menu.

What's New?

The firmware brings the latest June Android security patch for the smartphone and improves some general bugs and issues. It primarily improves the system stability and performance of the camera, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Notably, after updating the device, rolling back to the older version will be difficult. Therefore, it is advisable to wait and see if the update is bug-free before installation.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Highlight Features:

The Samsung Galaxy S10 offers a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 1440 x 3040 pixels resolution. It comes with a punch-hole design and a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The unit is built around an in-house Exynos 9820 octa-core CPU aided with Mali-G76 MP12 GPU and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

It runs on Android Pie OS layered with One UI skin. For optics, the triple-camera setup on the back packs a 12MP (f/1.5) sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) sensor, and a 16MP (f/2.2) lens. Amongst the various camera features you get OIS, Auto HDR, 4K video, and Panorama. The handset uses a 3400mAh Li-Ion battery with Quick and wireless charging to keeps the lights on.

