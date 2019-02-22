Samsung Galaxy S10 series to sport Steam PC game streaming News oi-Karan Sharma Samsung Galaxy S10 series is said to feature Steam PC game streaming. Gamers this is good news for you people.

Samsung seems to be joining hands with the PC gaming giant Valve to bring Steam PC game streaming to the Samsung Galaxy S10 series. According to the latest report, PC gamers will be able to stream from their computers to the Samsung Galaxy S10 to play while on the go. This is not the first time Samsung is working with the game companies.

Earlier, the company has joined hands with Fortnite developer Epic Games for Galaxy-exclusive skins. Moreover, Samsung has already worked with Valve for a customised Steam Link app.

"If you leave your PC on at home, you can actually stream from your PC to your phone," claimed a source speaking to WCCFTech. "So you can actually play Steam games on your phone whilst your PC is on at home."

If this is going to be true, then it will make playing PC titled game on the smartphone. With Epic Games gamers can actually play the titles which are destined to hit Steam like Metro Exodus and World War Z, and more. This is going to be a good strategy by Valve and Samsung to engage the audience.

Just to recall, the Samsung Galaxy S10 sports a 6.7-inch quad-HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 9820 SoC, clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers triple rear camera setup with the combination of 12 MP (wide) + 12 MP (telephoto) + 16 MP (ultrawide) camera lenses along with an LED flash. At the front, the smartphone offers 10 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF for selfies.

The Galaxy S10 is fuelled by a non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery, with fast charging support.

