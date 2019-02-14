Samsung Galaxy S10 Unique Features leaked: Best smartphone of 2019?

Leaks and speculations about the upcoming Galaxy S10 series of smartphones are all-around the internet. In fact, the complete specifications of the all-three flagship Galaxy smartphones have been leaked online. And now, a new leak offers more insights towards the technological advancements offered on the upcoming flagship smartphones from the South Korean tech giant.

Luxurious ceramic variant

The luxurious ceramic variant of the Galaxy S10 Plus will be called as Luxurious White Ceramic, which will be available in pure white color.

Next-gen AMOLED display

The AMOLED display used on the Galaxy S10 will be called as "Dynamic Display," which offers features like true color tone, similar to the Apple iPhone XS. Compared to the AMOLED screen found on the previous generation Galaxy smartphone, the S10's AMOLED display will be 14% more bright.

The Galaxy S10 series of smartphones will be the first set of devices to support true HDR 10+ video playback.

More camera features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone is expected to come with a new and improved camera app with "Super Night Mode," which will enhance the overall image quality in low-light by capturing and combining 17 photos to improve the low-light photography. Super Night Mode will be automatically enabled while taking a picture in a low-light condition.

With "Super Steady Video" recording feature, the Galaxy S10 can be used as an action camera to record action events like sports and adventures. Using "Smart Composition" feature, the Galaxy S10 can recommend the user to take the best shot using AI capabilities of the smartphone.

The Galaxy S10 is capable of recording videos in HDR 10+ format with dual OIS support to capture stunning videos without any jitter.

Water-resistant

All three Galaxy S10 models will be IP68 water and dust resistance, which prevents these smartphones from damage when they come in contact with liquids or water.

Dual stereo speakers

All three smartphones will have dual stereo speaker setup by AKG with support for Dolby 3D audio. With "AI Battery Optimiser," these smartphones offer better battery using user pattern and AI capability.

Faster and efficient processing

Compared to the last generation flagship smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and the S10e will be 25% faster and consume 15% less battery.

New AR Emojis

Samsung is unveiling the new AR Emojis with the Galaxy S10 series of smartphones with full body motion tracking and facial mask features.