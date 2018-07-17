Samsung Galaxy S10 won't be the company-first to feature in-screen fingerprint sensor

Samsung has been long rumored to bring the Galaxy S10 with an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, a new rumor claims that the Galaxy A (2019) models will also get in-screen fingerprint readers.

According to known leakster Ice Universe, the company might be planning to bring the tech on the Galaxy A series. It's important to note that the Galaxy A8 and A8 Plus were launched before the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. This also hints that the Galaxy A (2019) smartphones could be the first Samsung smartphones to feature the in-display fingerprint sensor.

Whenever the tech shows up on a Samsung device, Oppo and Vivo have already beaten the company on the same front. Both Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Speaking of the Galaxy S10, the device will come in three models: 5.8-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.4-inch displays. The larger two variants will be powered by Qualcomm's in-display fingerprint reader, while the 6.4-inch model will also pack a triple camera setup.

Samsung will also reportedly ditch the iris scanner with the Galaxy S10. The device will come sans this feature in favor of an in-display fingerprint sensor and a 3D sensor on the phone. It was first reported by The Bell, citing the security parts industry, which suggests that the Korean company has not ordered a sample iris scanner for the upcoming flagship.

Ice Universe also shared a new image of what could be the prototype for Galaxy S10. However, it wasn't clearly mentioned that the device is Galaxy S10. But the reports suggest that the company will look to improve upon the Galaxy S9's design next year. A third button on the right side also hints that it could be the next flagship. Samsung usually overhauls the design of the S series phones every two years, so the S10 is expected to witness a new design.

If you look closely, there aren't any bezels and has a curved edge display, which is another indication that this is a Galaxy S10 prototype. If Samsung manages to bring this phone to life, it would have the highest screen-to-body ratio.