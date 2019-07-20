ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S11 To Feature One UI 2.0 Wrapped Around Android Q

    With the launch of the Galaxy S10 and the S10 Plus, Samsung introduced the all-new custom user interface called the One UI. The software is based on Android 9 Pie and replaced Samsung's Experience UI.

    Samsung Galaxy S11 To Feature One UI 2.0 Wrapped Around Android Q

     

    From early 2019, a lot of Samsung smartphones have received One UI update based on Android 9 Pie OS, which is lighter than the previous custom skins. Now, the company is working on the One UI 2.0, which is most likely to debut with the Samsung's flagship -- the Galaxy S11 series which is set to launch in early 2020.

    One UI 2.0 Features

    Right off the bat, the One UI 2.0 will be based on the upcoming Android Q.

    Digital Wellbeing is expected to receive additional functionalities like Focus Mode, which will help the users control app usage by adding time limits. Along with these major changes, the company is most likely to introduce additional minor tweaks, which will improve the overall smartphone experience.

    Expected Smartphones That Might receive One UI 2.0 Update

    The Samsung Galaxy S11 and the S11 Plus will ship with One UI right out-of-the-box. Similarly, the following smartphones will also get updated to the next version of One UI:

    • Samsung Galaxy Note 10
    • Samsung Galaxy S10
    • Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
    • Samsung Galaxy Note 9
    • Samsung Galaxy S9
    • Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

    What Do We Think About One UI 2.0

    Though Samsung doesn't have a good track record when it comes to pushing software updates, the company has made sure that at least a couple of flagship smartphones will run on the latest OS from the company. We will have to wait and see if the One UI 2.0 will bring in any additional changes in the coming days.

