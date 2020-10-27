Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Now Available In India Starting At Rs. 40,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung has introduced a special festive offer for its Galaxy S20 FE. The handset was launched at a starting price of Rs. 49,999 for the 128GB storage variant, while the 256GB model is priced at Rs. 53,999. Now, you can get a special discount on both variants bringing down the price of the handset to Rs. 40,999 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs. 44,999 for the 256GB model.

Discount On Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

As a part of the festive offer, buyers can get an instant discount of Rs. 5,000. Besides, HDFC Bank Credit and Debit card users can also avail of an additional instant cashback of Rs. 4,000. The new offer is available on Samsung India online store, Amazon India, and retail stores as well.

In addition, the Galaxy S20 FE buyers can also avail of 50 percent off on accidental and liquid damage protection via Samsung Care+ service. Notably, the special festive offer and Samsung Care+ service discount are applicable until November 17.

Should You Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 FE?

Samsung has provided all impressive features on the Galaxy S20 FE. Running Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top, the handset flaunts a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by the octa-core Exynos 990 SoC and you get a triple rear camera setup on the handset. The camera setup includes a 12MP primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) support, a 12MP lens, and an 8MP sensor. Besides, the Galaxy S20 FE sports a 32MP front camera.

Other features of the handset include a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 15W fast charging as well as wireless charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor. Lastly, the phone is also IP68 certified for water and dust-resistance.

