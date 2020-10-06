Just In
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE With Exynos 990 SoC Launched In India: Price, Sale
Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy S20 FE for the Indian masses. The company offers multiple color options for the latest flagship model. However, Indian users get only a single storage variant with 4G support. The Galaxy S20 FE is IP68 certified for water and dust-resistance and comes with wireless charging support.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price In India And Sale Date
The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S20 FE is priced at Rs. 49,999. It will be sold in five color options such as Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. The handset will go on sale in the country starting October 16.
However, interested buyers can pre-book the handset starting October 9. It will be available for purchase via Amazon, Samsung.com, and leading retail stores. On pre-booking, you can avail special benefits worth Rs. 8,000. Besides, you can get a cashback up to Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards.
Is Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Worth Buying?
The handset sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with 120Hz refresh rate that allows you to enjoy an immersive viewing experience. The handset based on the 7nm Exynos 990 chipset.
The device offers a triple rear camera consisting of a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS, 12MP lens, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom capable telephoto sensor with OIS. It has a 32MP selfie camera and you can get hybrid zoom technology on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. It offers up to 30x digital zoom that helps you get close to your subject to capture the image.
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging and it claims to offer full-day usage on a single charge. Lastly, the phone measures 159.8 x 74.5 x 8.4mm dimensions and weighs 190 grams.
