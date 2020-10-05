Samsung Galaxy S20 FE India Price Revealed; Likely To Start At Rs. 49,999 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

After launching the Galaxy S20 FE last month, the South Korean tech giant has already confirmed that the Indian users will also get to buy the handset soon. However, the sale date of the Galaxy S20 FE in India is still under wraps. Now, the price details have surfaced ahead of the official.

The price of the handset will start at Rs. 49,999. The handset made its debut in Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White color options. Looking at the alleged price, it can be said the phone will be the most affordable flagship model from the company.

The design of the smartphone is identical to the Samsung Galaxy S20 series. Notably, earlier a report also claimed that Samsung will launch more Galaxy Fan Edition flagship models in the future.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Specifications

Starting with the front, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE flaunts 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen along with a 120Hz refresh rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera and it is also protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is Widevine L1 certified and it runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.5 out-of-the-box.

For battery, it packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and Qi wireless charging as well. Further, the smartphone is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. The 5G variant of the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC, while the 4G variant packs the Exynos 990 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that also supports storage expansion.

In terms of imaging, you get a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom capable telephoto sensor with OIS. Upfront, the phone offers a 32MP selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Alternatives

The upcoming OnePlus 8T can be considered as an alternative to the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The OnePlus 8T is said to offer a quad-rear camera setup accompanied by a 48MP Sony IMX 586 primary sensor. The primary sensor will support both EIS And OIS features. Besides, it will also offer a 120Hz refresh rate panel.

