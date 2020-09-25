Just In
Samsung To Launch More Flagship Galaxy Fan Edition Phones In Future
Samsung will reportedly launch more Galaxy Fan Edition flagship phones in the future. Samsung launched its first Fan Edition of the Galaxy Note 7 in 2017. Recently, the company has introduced the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE as a watered-down variant of the Galaxy S20. According to XDADevelopers, Samsung is expected to offer Fan Edition of its flagship smartphones instead of Lite variants. It hints we might get the Galaxy Note 20 FE in the future as well.
The Fan Edition will offer the flagship smartphone at an affordable price point. The company has confirmed at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event that it will launch Fan editions of all flagship devices in the coming years. From now on, users will get the flagship models every year. Talking about the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, the device offers a high refresh rate display, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, and much more.
What Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Offers?
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is available in both 4G and 5G variants. It offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels. The display also supports a 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. There is also a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
Running Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top, the handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery along with 25W charging technology. The 4G variant of the device packs the octa-core Exynos 990 SoC, while the 5G variant features the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.
The device offers a triple rear camera setup. The camera module equipped with a 12MP primary sensor that supports OIS, a 12MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. Upfront, you get a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies.
