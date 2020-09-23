Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Launched; Affordable Samsung Flagship To Tackle The Competition? News oi-Vivek

Samsung has officially launched its newest flagship smartphone -- the Galaxy S20 FE (Fan Edition) to compete against the upcoming affordable smartphones like the OnePlus 8T. The latest offering is packed with features from the Galaxy S20 and the Note20 series of smartphones.

In terms of looks, the Galaxy S20 FE is reminiscent of the Galaxy Note20, which was recently launched. The smartphone is available in various color options like Cloud Red, Cloud Orange, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White. The back panel offers a textured haze effect to reduce fingerprints and smudges.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. This is also the first smartphone from the company to launch with an FHD+ resolution screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a native resolution of 2400 x 1080p with a pixel density of 407pixels per inch.

It has an Infinity-O punch-hole display and is protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The smartphone is Widevine L1 certified and does support HD streaming on platforms like Netflix and Prime Video. Besides, the company is also offering three months of YouTube Premium subscription with every purchase.

Depending on the market, the device is either based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 or the Exynos 990 SoC and both variants will support 5G. The smartphones come in different storage configuration with the base model offering at least 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. In terms of software, the device runs on Android 10 OS with custom One UI 2.0 skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has a triple camera setup at the back with a 12MP wide-angle lens with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP 3x optical zoom capable telephoto lens with OIS. The phone uses hybrid zoom technology and offers up to 30x digital zoom using the telephoto lens. At the front, the device has a 32MP selfie camera with support for FHD video recording.

A 4,500 mAh fuels the Galaxy S20 FE with support for 25W wired charging via the USB Type-C port and the device also supports Qi wireless charging. The smartphone is IP68 certified and offers water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Price And AvailabilityThe Samsung Galaxy S20FE will come with a starting price of $699 for the 5G variant and $599 for the 4G variant and will be available from October 2 in select markets. As of now, there is no confirmation on the Indian pricing. However, considering the international prices, the Galaxy S20 FE might cost around Rs. 50,000 in India.

Best Mobiles in India