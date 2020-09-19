Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Hands-On Images Surface Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It looks like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is one of the worst kept secrets by the company as we have already come across several reports revealing all the details except for its price. While we have seen many leaked renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone, the latest leak gives a glimpse of the hands-on images of the smartphone ahead of its official unveiling slated for September 23.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Leaked Hands-On Images

The latest leak comes from a Twitter-based tipster Jimmy is Promo via Android Authority. Probably, these recent images could be the first real-world photos of the soon-to-be-launched Samsung device. And, one of the images shows a boot logo revealing the moniker Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

#GalaxyS20FE

She's Flat

6.5" FHD+ 120hz

Nice price

IP68

3x optical + 10x digital = 30x rear

32mp Selfie Shooter

One UI 2.5

* Right between that S20 & S20+ * pic.twitter.com/DF3ABnmjUi — Jimmy Is Promo (@jimmyispromo) September 17, 2020

The recently leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE hands-on images reveal the front flat display featuring a punch-hole cutout that is center-aligned. Also, the triple-camera setup at the rear is seen clearly. Notably, this image falls in line with what we have seen in the previous leak showing the CAD renders of the smartphone in as many as six colors.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Rumored Specs

When it comes to specs, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is said to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout at the center for a 32MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is believed to come in a single storage variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and there is no microSD card slot for expandable storage space. The other thing that we see is that the smartphone could arrive in six color options of which the Navy Blue variant could be limited to the 5G variant.

The Galaxy S20 FE is likely to support reverse wireless charging and wireless charging. And, we can expect it to have a plastic build similar to that of the Galaxy Note20 standard variant. Give that the render appears to show a metal frame, the rear panel is likely to be made of glass.

And, it appears to flaunt a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The other aspects that we can expect from the upcoming Samsung smartphone include stereo speakers, NFC, contactless payments, IP68 certification, Android One UI 2.1 or 2.5 on top of Android 10, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

