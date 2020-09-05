Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Massive Leak: Renders, Complete Specs Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung is already done with all the major launches for this year except for the Galaxy S20 FE. The device has been surfacing in numerous leaks and reports for quite some time now. We have come across a glimpse of its design and key specifications in the past and now we have the leaked renders and complete specs of this smartphone.

The latest leak shedding light on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE comes from Roland Quandt of WinFuture. As per the tipster, the upcoming Samsung smartphone will arrive with two different processors as the flagship devices from the company and these are the Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 SoC.

The variant with a Snapdragon chipset is said to be meant for the European markets and will be marketed as Galaxy S20 FE 5G. The latter with LTE is said to be the standard Galaxy S20 FE. The existence of these two models was confirmed last week.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Massive Leak

When it comes to specs, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is said to arrive with a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. There will be a punch-hole cutout at the center for a 32MP selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The device is believed to come in a single storage variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and there is no microSD card slot for expandable storage space. The other thing that we see is that the smartphone could arrive in six color options of which the Navy Blue variant could be limited to the 5G variant.

While the build is not known, the Galaxy S20 FE is likely to support reverse wireless charging and wireless charging. And, we can expect it to have a plastic build similar to that of the Galaxy Note20 standard variant. Give that the render appears to show a metal frame, the rear panel is likely to be made of glass.

And, it appears to flaunt a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary 123-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP tertiary telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The other aspects that we can expect from the upcoming Samsung smartphone include stereo speakers, NFC, contactless payments, IP68 certification, Android One UI 2.1 or 2.5 on top of Android 10, standard connectivity aspects, and a 4500mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

