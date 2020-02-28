ENGLISH

    Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra Get Rs. 5,000 Off With Exchange Offer

    By
    |

    Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra in India. The South Korean company is now offering a few attractive discounts for the new premium smartphones, including an additional bonus of up to Rs. 5,000 in exchange for an old smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S20 starts from Rs. 66,999.

    Samsung S20 Series Get Rs. 5,000 Off In India

     

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Offers

    The price of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ begins from Rs. 73,999 and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is priced at Rs. 92,999. Additionally, Samsung also rolled out the Galaxy Buds+. As part of the new offer, buyers pre-booking the Galaxy S20+ and the Galaxy S20 Ultra can also purchase the Galaxy Buds+ for Rs. 1,999. Samsung Galaxy S20 buyers can get the new earbuds for Rs. 2,999.

    The company also has the Samsung Care+ for accidental and liquid damage protection. The protection includes the front screen display and also protection of the phone from any liquid damage with a validity of one year. This can be availed for Rs. 1,999 against the actual price of Rs. 3,999.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Telco Offers

    Apart from the company offers, Samsung has also tied-up with the private network providers in India, namely Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone. The partnership will provide discounted plans for users. Going into the details, Jio users will get double data benefits with additional one-year unlimited services with Jio's annual plan of Rs 4,999.

    Similarly, Airtel subscribers can avail double data benefits by recharging for Rs. 298 or Rs. 398 for the first 10 consecutive recharges. Vodafone Idea customers also have a similar offer, where they can avail double data on Rs 399 along with 56 days validity for the first six recharges.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Series

    Samsung unveiled the new S series lineup a few weeks back. All three variants of the series feature AMOLED QHD+ screen and support a 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, the three new smartphones run the Samsung Exynos 990 SoC under the hood. The pre-booking for the Galaxy S20 series is open now on the official Samsung website.

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 10:28 [IST]
