    Samsung Promises To Fix Camera Flaws Found On Galaxy S20 Ultra

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    After the launch of the Galaxy S20 models, reviewers have started penning down the detailed information of these devices. Out of the three phones, the S20 Ultra left our experts unpleasant due to its camera flaws. And, there have been a few journals mentioning the flaws, that may keep other consumers on hold to buy the phone. After having learned about the situation, the company promises on fixing these flaws.

    Samsung Promises To Fix Camera Flaws Found On Galaxy S20 Ultra

     

    As per a couple of journals, the phone's autofocus system isn't so worthy as mentioned by the brand. The autofocus takes more time for locking on a subject, and at times the system fails miserably. The camera shows violent processing of images in a few cases, that generates overbearing of skin smoothing.

    The detected flaws are the first observation by our reviewers. The experts are also checking other specs that will be tabled across different websites in full detail, quite soon. Once the full reviews of the device get online, you will get to know the pros and cons.

    On a brighter side, the handset is receiving the first OS update along with the March security patch. The update offers an improved camera system. We can assume that after learning the issues, the brand is off the hook to fix the issues detected on the S20 Ultra with the new firmware.

    It's not particularly the Ultra smartphone that is having issues. Earlier, we found that the Galaxy Z Flip's hinge-- prone to dust accumulation. Due to which the Flip couldn't work properly. The clamshell phone also had a glass folding screen issue. After testing on level 2, the damage was observed on the glass while folding.

    Since Samsung is king in the premium category phones, it won't let the users with an unpleasant feeling. And so it is fastly working on these issues to ensure the users and other buyers meet with their expectancy.

    Story first published: Thursday, February 27, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
