Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Leak: Will It Arrive With S Pen?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is all set to be unveiled at an event slated for August 19. The device is speculated to see the light of the day along with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Recently, a leak by a reliable tipster hinted that the Galaxy S21 FE could arrive as the sequel to the Galaxy Note 20 lineup launched last year.

Now, the same tipster, Evan Blass is back with another leak. This time, he has revealed the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE shedding light on its front and rear design.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders Leak

As per the leak, the upcoming Samsung smartphone could arrive in four color options - Black, Olive Green, Purple and White. The tipster claimed that the standard Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus will share common aspects with the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. However, the Galaxy S21 FE will feature stock marketing wallpaper that is more akin to that of the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Talking about the design, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is believed to arrive with a plastic back panel similar to the standard variant of the Galaxy S21. There seems to be a triple-camera setup with the three sensors arranged vertically at the top left corner of the smartphone's rear. We can also see an LED flash next to the camera.

Moving on to the front panel, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE seems to sport slim bezels along with an Infinity-O display to mount the selfie camera sensor. The right edge of the upcoming device seems to sport the power key and the volume rocker.

When it comes to support for the S Pen, it remains to be seen if the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be launched with the stylus support. As it is said to be the sequel to the Galaxy Note 20 series, we can expect it to be launched with the S Pen.

Given that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is all set to be launched in August, we have ample time to come up with more information in the coming weeks. Until then, we need to understand that none of these leaks and speculations are confirmed officially.

