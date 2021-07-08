Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs Leaked; Snapdragon 888 SoC, FHD+ Display, Triple Cameras Tipped News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been the talk of the town for a while now with several leaks hitting the internet for the past few months. While speculations talked about the design and the renders, there was no confirmation regarding its specs under the hood. The rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has arrived on the Chinese TEENA listing, revealing its specs.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specs

The TEENA listing reveals the alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will flaunt a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution. The upcoming Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-G9900 will reportedly measure 155.7×4.5×7.9mm and weigh 176g. Under the hood, the new Samsung smartphone will draw power from the flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset.

That said, Samsung could also launch the Galaxy S21 FE 5G with an Exynos chipset, just like it did for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. The Snapdragon 888 chipset will be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G specs also reveal a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 32MP primary camera.

The other sensors are said to be 12MP + 8MP sensors, along with another 12MP selfie camera. A 4,370 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support has also been reported. Android 11, 5G support, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and other connectivity options have also been tipped.

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G India Launch: What To Expect

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and release date in India are still under wraps. Previous reports suggested there could be a delay as there's a shortage of Qualcomm chips. However, Samsung might overcome the delay by bringing in two models - one with Exynos chipset and another with SD SoC. The upcoming Fan Edition smartphone is tipped to arrive in white, gray, light violet, and light green color options.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price is another much-asked question. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is priced under Rs. 40,000. One can expect the upcoming FE smartphone to be under Rs. 45,000 or at least well under Rs. 50,000 with trimmed-down features. However, these are mere rumors right now and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Best Mobiles in India