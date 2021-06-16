Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted With 25W Rapid Charging; Expected Features, Launch Date News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE that debuted earlier this year has been a hit among buyers and users. The trimmed-down version of the device is likely to get a successor, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. While there have been speculations regarding the launch of the smartphone, fresh reports reveal it has been spotted on the TUV Rheinland and 3C certification listings.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Spotted

Rumors of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have been around for a while now. One of the most recent reports suggested that the South Korean company might suspend the launch of the FE smartphone due to a supply chain shortage. However, there was no official confirmation and Samsung only said that it wasn't certain when the device would be unveiled.

Now, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been spotted on both TUV Rheinland and the 3C certification listings. The smartphone with the model numbers SM-G990B, SM-G990N, SM-G990B, and SM-G9900 appeared on the TUV listing, confirming that they belong to the upcoming Galaxy S21 FE. However, this particular listing doesn't reveal much of its specs.

On the other hand, the Chinese 3C listing has given us a better idea of what to expect. The alleged Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will pack a 25W rapid charger out-of-the-box, at least that's what the 3C listing reveals. And of course, it's going to have 5G support, just like its predecessor. To note, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE also debuted with the 25W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Launch: What To Expect?

Reports further suggest the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE could include reverse and wireless charging support, just like the previous-gen device. The rumor mill also hints at a 6.4-inch AMOLED Infinity-O display. The Snapdragon 888 would power the Samsung smartphone with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

A triple-camera setup and a 4,500 mAh battery have also been reported on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. There are also speculations that the Galaxy FE series would replace the Note devices, which the company has stopped manufacturing. If this is true, we can expect to see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE hit production in July, ready for launch in August.

(via)

Best Mobiles in India