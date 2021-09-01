Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Leaked; Gives Sneak Peek Of The Device News oi-Vivek

Samsung is said to have delayed the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE due to the global chipset shortage. Sammobile has now obtained a part of the user manual of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, which indicates some of the new features of the upcoming affordable flagship smartphone.

The user manual reaffirms that the Galaxy S21 FE's design is similar to the Galaxy S21, launched back in early 2021. However, the phone doesn't look as premium as the Galaxy S21 and has a single tone design, and is likely to be using a polycarbonate back panel.

Water And Dust Resistance Confirmed

The leak also confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be water and dust resistant with an IP68 certification, just like the regular model. Moreover, the phone is also confirmed to use an AMOLED display, possibly with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Unlike the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which had a hybrid SIM card slot with support for microSD card slot, the Galaxy S21 FE does not support memory expansion, as there is no microSD card slot. The Galaxy S21 FE will support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging just like its predecessor.

The Galaxy S20 FE didn't have a headphone jack and neither does the Galaxy S21 FE. This means, you either have to use USB Type-C headphones or wireless headphones with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Hence, in terms of overall functionality, the Galaxy S21 FE is similar to the Galaxy S20 FE with a slightly better display, processor, and cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

Depending on the market, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be based on either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC or the Exynos 2100 SoC with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto and an ultra-wide angle lens with support for 4K video recording.

In terms of software, the device is likely to launch with Android 11 OS with custom One UI 3.1 skin on the top and is likely to get updated to Android 12 OS in the coming days. A 4,500 mAh battery will fuel the smartphone with support for 25W fast wired charging and 15W wireless charging.

