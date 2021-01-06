Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Details Revealed: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The launch of the Galaxy S21 series will take place on January 14 at the 2021 Unpacked event. The Galaxy S21 series will comprise the standard Galaxy S21, S21+, and the S21 Ultra. Besides, the company is likely to launch the SmartTag and the Galaxy Buds Pro. Meanwhile, multiple leaks have given us key details of the smartphones. Now, tipster Evan Blass has shared a new leak, revealing the camera details of the smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Features (Expected)

According to the leak, both Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus will come with a triple rear camera system along with an LED flash. The camera module will include a 12MP primary with an f/2.2 aperture, a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 64MP telephoto sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. For selfies and videos, both are expected to sport a 10MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is likely to pack a quad-camera setup at the rear consisting of a 108MP main lens (which is believed to the new HM2 or HM3 lens), a 12MP ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture, and a pair of 10MP telephoto sensors. Upfront, the Ultra model might feature a 40MP selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The two telephoto sensors are said to support 3x optical zoom and 10x optical zoom.

Besides, the main sensor and the telephoto lenses of the three devices are said to support OIS. Another leak by German blog WinFuture.de claims that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with the optional S Pen.

Moreover, all three smartphones will include centre-positioned punch-hole and will run Android 11-based One UI 3.0 custom skin out-of-the-box.

