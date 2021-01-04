Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Booking Details Revealed: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Samsung is all set to launch its next-gen Galaxy S21 series at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event which is scheduled for January 14. The upcoming series will include the standard Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Now, 91mobiles has reported via tipster Ishaan Agarwal that the company will start taking VIP pre-booking in India soon.

The company has recently sent an invitation for the event and it will be live-streamed on Samsung.com at 10 am EST (8.30 pm IST) on January 14. Meanwhile, the 'Notify Me' page has gone live on e-commerce sites including Amazon, Flipkart, which confirms the availability of the handsets on the platforms. Additionally, the company is also likely to introduce the SmartTag and Galaxy Buds Pro alongside the Galaxy S21 series.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Pre-Order Details

According to the report, interested buyers can pre-book the Galaxy S21 series handsets by paying Rs. 2,000. Further, the report states that buyers who are pre-booking the Galaxy S21 Ultra will get SmartTag and the Buds Pro for free. The offers will only be applicable between January 14 and January 28.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Expected Features

All three smartphones from the series are expected to come with almost similar features with slight changes. In terms of display, both Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 Plus will feature flat screens, while the S21 Ultra is expected to sport curved edges. All three devices might feature a centre-positioned punch-hole like their predecessors.

Moving on to the processor, the Indian variant of the handsets is said to pack the Exynos 2100 chipset, while the US market might get Snapdragon 888-powered devices. Software-wise the series will run Android 11-based One UI 3.0 custom skin out-of-the-box.

For cameras, the standard and Plus variant will sport a triple rear-camera setup, while the Ultra model is said to pack 108MP quad-lens. Lastly, the Galaxy S21 Ultra model is likely to come with a large battery than the other models.

