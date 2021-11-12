Samsung Galaxy S22 Could Be A Victim Of Global Chip Shortage News oi-Vivek

It looks like the global chip shortage might not come to an end, at least for the next two quarters. Samsung, the technology conglomerate could be the latest victim of global chipset shortage, which will affect the availability of the specific Galaxy S22 variants.

According to the Twitter user Anthony, Samsung is having yield issues with the Exynos 2200 SoC, which is the upcoming flagship processor, said to power the Samsung Galaxy S22 series of smartphones in the majority of the markets.

In a series of Tweets, Anthony says that Samsung was actually planning to launch Exynos 2200 SoC-powered Galaxy S22 in the majority of markets. However, due to the lower chipset yield and global chip shortage, it is now said that most countries will get the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC-powered Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

He further suggests that Europe could be the only market to receive Exynos 2200 SoC powered Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. This is an interesting statement, as India has also been one of the markets, where, Samsung launched Exynos powered Galaxy S series of smartphones.

This means, after a long time, we can expect to see a full-fledged Samsung flagship smartphone, powered by a top-tier Qualcomm processor, which should have better 5G capability when compared to Exynos processor along with better energy efficiency. Here are some more details on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 SoC.

Exynos 2200 is having yield problems, alot more than the Snapdragon 898, which explains this decision https://t.co/Lcl7uAA6N8 — Anthony (@TheGalox_) November 12, 2021

Exynos 2200 Could Outperform Snapdragon 898

Though Samsung has been making pretty good flagship SoC, they did not match the performance and efficiency of the Qualcomm counterparts. Samsung has partnered with AMD to develop a custom GPU based on RDNA 2 architecture, which is currently used on the Sony PS5 and the Xbox Series S/X.

Unlike Qualcomm, which uses TSMCs fabs, Samsung has its own fabs, which also helps to lower the price of the chips. On top of that, it also gives more control over both the design and manufacturing of these processors. This also means the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones might cost a bit more than the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in India due to the usage of the Qualcomm chipset.

Best Mobiles in India