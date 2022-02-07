Just In
- 54 min ago Redmi K50 Series Price Leaks Online Ahead Of Launch
- 1 hr ago Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes For February 7: New Codes For This Week
- 1 hr ago Amazon Rose Day Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Here’s How To Win iPhone 13
- 19 hrs ago Infinix Zero 5G India Launch On Feb 14; Dimensity 900, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Next-Gen Range Rover Sport SVR To Feature BMW V8
- Lifestyle Valentine's Day 2022: Perfect Gift Ideas For Your Valentine According To Their Zodiac Signs
- News UP Polls: Not a stadium for Hindu-Muslim matches
- Finance FY23 Power Outlook: Demand to Grow and Support Thermal PLFs: IndiaRatings
- Movies 25 Years Of Judwaa: Anu Malik Reveals Salman Khan Went Berserk When He First Heard The Songs
- Sports 'Why such concern?' Peng Shuai finally speaks out
- Education Melody Queen Lata Mangeshkar Passes Away At 92, Here Are Some Facts About India’s Legendary Singer
- Travel Where To Go In February: 10 Top Destinations In Sikkim
Samsung Smartphone Materials To Get Environment Friendly: What Is It And How Does It Work?
Samsung Galaxy S22 series is all set to launch in the next couple of days. Samsung is expected to make several new announcements with the upcoming flagship at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. One of these is expected to be the debut of new material for Samsung smartphones. This is Samsung's new initiative to make the tech environment friendly.
Samsung Smartphone Material From Fishing Nets
Samsung announced the new creative material via a blog post. Here, Samsung says it will repurpose discarded fishing nets for new Galaxy devices. The discarded fishing nets generally end up in the oceans, causing massive environmental damages. Samsung is tapping into this resource to make its Galaxy devices.
That said, there's no clear mention of how it'll be incorporated into a smartphone or other Galaxy device. "Now and into the future, Samsung will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout our entire product lineup, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9th at Unpacked," Samsung said in the blog post.
So far, the Samsung Galaxy S series has featured premium materials for its rear panel, skipping plastic. Now, the South Korean brand has come up with another innovative idea to go the green way. "These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper," Samsung said.
Samsung's Environment-Conscious Move
This isn't the first time that Samsung is making its environment-conscious move. Previously, Samsung skipped the charging cable and adapter in a bid to reduce e-waste. Apple also brought in a similar initiative for its premium iPhone range. Samsung seems to be taking things a step further with new materials for its devices.
Samsung also brought in eco-friendly packaging materials. That said, Samsung isn't the only brand that's working with sustainable materials. A report by Engadget talks about Microsoft's Ocean Plastic Mouse, which was launched last year. It was made of 20 percent of recovered ocean plastic, which was then processed into plastic resin pellets, which made the shell of the device.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled for February 9, two days from today. We'll know more about the material and other gadgets hitting the market.
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
22,260
-
6,299
-
6,999
-
7,499
-
19,999
-
6,499
-
6,690
-
22,395
-
15,999
-
32,239