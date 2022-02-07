Samsung Smartphone Materials To Get Environment Friendly: What Is It And How Does It Work? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is all set to launch in the next couple of days. Samsung is expected to make several new announcements with the upcoming flagship at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event. One of these is expected to be the debut of new material for Samsung smartphones. This is Samsung's new initiative to make the tech environment friendly.

Samsung Smartphone Material From Fishing Nets

Samsung announced the new creative material via a blog post. Here, Samsung says it will repurpose discarded fishing nets for new Galaxy devices. The discarded fishing nets generally end up in the oceans, causing massive environmental damages. Samsung is tapping into this resource to make its Galaxy devices.

That said, there's no clear mention of how it'll be incorporated into a smartphone or other Galaxy device. "Now and into the future, Samsung will incorporate repurposed ocean-bound plastics throughout our entire product lineup, starting with our new Galaxy devices that will be revealed on February 9th at Unpacked," Samsung said in the blog post.

So far, the Samsung Galaxy S series has featured premium materials for its rear panel, skipping plastic. Now, the South Korean brand has come up with another innovative idea to go the green way. "These devices will reflect our ongoing effort to eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials, such as recycled post-consumer material (PCM) and recycled paper," Samsung said.

Samsung's Environment-Conscious Move

This isn't the first time that Samsung is making its environment-conscious move. Previously, Samsung skipped the charging cable and adapter in a bid to reduce e-waste. Apple also brought in a similar initiative for its premium iPhone range. Samsung seems to be taking things a step further with new materials for its devices.

Samsung also brought in eco-friendly packaging materials. That said, Samsung isn't the only brand that's working with sustainable materials. A report by Engadget talks about Microsoft's Ocean Plastic Mouse, which was launched last year. It was made of 20 percent of recovered ocean plastic, which was then processed into plastic resin pellets, which made the shell of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is scheduled for February 9, two days from today. We'll know more about the material and other gadgets hitting the market.

