Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date Revealed: Event Date, Time, Livestream Details

Samsung recently announced the Unpacked 2022 event, scheduled for February. However, the press release didn't give us a particular date or a time for the event. In the latest news, Samsung has officially confirmed the date for the Unpacked 2022 event, which will see the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event is now scheduled for February 9, syncing with previous rumors. That said, the official teaser and poster don't specifically mention the unveiling of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series. But it's an open secret that the event will see the launch of the new S series along with a couple of new accessories.

"Join Samsung Electronics on February 9 2022 for the next Galaxy Unpacked as we set an epic new standard for smartphones with the most noteworthy S series ever created," Samsung said in its official release.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch Date, Time

Keeping the ongoing pandemic in mind, the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event will be a virtual one, which will be live-streamed on YouTube. As mentioned above, the event is set for February 9 and will begin at 10 AM EST, which is 8:30 PM Indian time. Samsung will also provide regular updates on its social media handles.

True innovations don't just evolve with the world - they help shape it. To create the devices that push us ahead, rewrite the future, and bring light to the dark, we must continue to break the rules of what is possible with a smartphone," Samsung said in a blog post.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launch: What To Expect?

To note, Samsung has also released an official teaser that states: "break the rules of light". It's unclear what exactly this means. Moreover, the teaser doesn't drop any hints of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series either. Previous, Samsung had stated that the upcoming flagships will merge with the previous Note series, making it 'noteworthy'.

So far, we know the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will be the epic merger of the Note series. The design also looks similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, including the S Pen support and a slot in the design to hold it. We can expect more teasers in the coming days, giving us an idea of what to expect.

