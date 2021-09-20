Just In
- 13 min ago Telecom Operators Can Increase ARPU Without Tariff Hike: Here's How
- 15 min ago Top 10 Camera Smartphones At Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 & Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021
- 1 hr ago Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale: Discount Offers On POCO X3 Pro, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion, And More
- 2 hrs ago Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Smartwatch Review: Affordable Companion With Calling Ability
Don't Miss
- Finance Sensex Plunges 500 Points; Metal, Banks Drag
- Movies Kareena Kapoor Drops Baby Jeh Ali Khan's New Picture From Her Family Vacation And It Is Too Cute To Handle
- Education KCET Result 2021 To Be Announced Soon, Check KCET 2021 Direct Link And Other Details Here
- Lifestyle Is Mosambi Juice Safe For Children? Tips For Parents And Healthy Recipe
- News Fully jabbed Indians considered unvaccinated in UK: All you need to know
- Sports 'Really wanted to prove myself at the Olympics,' says Varun Kumar
- Automobiles Yamaha Aerox 155 Launch Tomorrow; Powered By Yamaha’s Liquid-Cooled Engine From R15
- Travel Motorcycle Tour: Top Tips For Riding Long Distances
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Camera Module Looks Huge: iPhone 13 Pro Effect?
Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones by early 2022. The Galaxy S22 series is expected to include at least three models -- the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.
LetsGoDigital has now come up with life-like renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is expected to be a large-sized flagship smartphone. Looking at the renders, the phone seems to pack a large camera module with a 50MP primary camera.
Samsung is expected to use the 50MP 1/1.57-inch sensor (ISOCELL GN5) with a 1.0μm pixel size wide-angle sensor, which should improve the low-light photography performance. Besides, the device is also said to pack a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.
Though the resolution has been cut down from 64MP on the Galaxy S21 Plus to 50MP on the Galaxy S22 Plus, the sheer size of the pixels will help the device to deliver better-looking images and videos. The smartphone is likely to offer 4K and 8K video recording at 60fps and 24fps, respectively.
The same report also confirms that there will be no collaboration with Samsung and Olympus, at least for the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. In fact, the report further states that the upcoming Exynos 2200 is being developed with the code name Olympus, which could have caused this confusion.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Additional Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will have a large 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is said that the phone might just come with an FHD+ resolution panel, rather than a QHD+ panel, possibly to improve the battery life.
The smartphone will be based on the much-anticipated Exynos 2200, which is likely to carry an AMD-designed GPU based on RDNA2 architecture with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As per the software, the device is will ship with OneUI 4 based on Android 12 OS.
A 4,800 mAh battery is said to power the Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone with support for fast wired and wireless charging. As one can expect, the phone will just ship with a charging cable and one has to buy the charger separately to utilize the fast-charging support.
-
39,990
-
1,19,900
-
18,999
-
17,999
-
69,999
-
86,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
74,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
56,360
-
43,330
-
32,025
-
20,999
-
15,677
-
20,893
-
52,009
-
43,350
-
47,999
-
18,230