Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Camera Module Looks Huge: iPhone 13 Pro Effect?

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones by early 2022. The Galaxy S22 series is expected to include at least three models -- the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

LetsGoDigital has now come up with life-like renders of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is expected to be a large-sized flagship smartphone. Looking at the renders, the phone seems to pack a large camera module with a 50MP primary camera.

Samsung is expected to use the 50MP 1/1.57-inch sensor (ISOCELL GN5) with a 1.0μm pixel size wide-angle sensor, which should improve the low-light photography performance. Besides, the device is also said to pack a 10MP telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens.

Though the resolution has been cut down from 64MP on the Galaxy S21 Plus to 50MP on the Galaxy S22 Plus, the sheer size of the pixels will help the device to deliver better-looking images and videos. The smartphone is likely to offer 4K and 8K video recording at 60fps and 24fps, respectively.

The same report also confirms that there will be no collaboration with Samsung and Olympus, at least for the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones. In fact, the report further states that the upcoming Exynos 2200 is being developed with the code name Olympus, which could have caused this confusion.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Additional Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus will have a large 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, it is said that the phone might just come with an FHD+ resolution panel, rather than a QHD+ panel, possibly to improve the battery life.

The smartphone will be based on the much-anticipated Exynos 2200, which is likely to carry an AMD-designed GPU based on RDNA2 architecture with at least 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. As per the software, the device is will ship with OneUI 4 based on Android 12 OS.

A 4,800 mAh battery is said to power the Galaxy S22 Plus smartphone with support for fast wired and wireless charging. As one can expect, the phone will just ship with a charging cable and one has to buy the charger separately to utilize the fast-charging support.

