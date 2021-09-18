Samsung Galaxy S22 Likely To Pack A smaller Battery Than Its Predecessor News oi-Vivek

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 just a few weeks back. Hence, leaks and speculations towards the next set of flagship smartphones from Samsung -- the Galaxy S22 have started to pour in. We now have new speculation regarding the battery capacity of the Galaxy S22 series of smartphones.

According to a report from Galaxyclub, the Galaxy S22 (S901) will come with the battery EB-BS901ABY with a rated capacity of 3590 mAh. This is a smaller battery when compared to the Galaxy S21, which has a slightly larger 3880 mAh.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 was marketed as a phone with a 4,000 mAh battery. Considering that, the Galaxy S22 is likely to be marketed as a device with a 3,600 or 3,700 mAh battery. Hence, the Galaxy S22 has at least 7.5 smaller batteries when compared to the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Battery Capacity

Do note that the aforementioned battery capacity is for the most affordable model from the Galaxy S22, which is likely to have a smaller display and a low-resolution display. When it comes to the modes like the Galaxy S22+ and the Galaxy S22 Ultra, these devices are expected to pack a 4,500 and a 5,000 mAh battery, respectively.

What About Battery Life?

Though a smaller battery is likely to impact the battery life, it might not be the case with the Galaxy S22. Samsung is likely to use more efficient components like the processor, display, and other components.

Do note that, the company did ship the Galaxy Z Fold 3 with a new display technology named Eco²OLED, which consumes less power when compared to the typical OLED panel, and even the upcoming processor is also expected to be a power-efficient one.

This means the battery life of the Galaxy S22 is expected to be similar to the Galaxy S21 despite a smaller battery. However, we feel the company should have included a similar-sized battery if not a larger one, which could have improved the battery life, as one could expect from the next generation of flagship smartphones.

Source

Best Mobiles in India