Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra With Exynos 2200 Benchmark Results Out; Better Than Competition?

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the talk of the town. The hype around the smartphones surged after the South Korean brand announced the next-gen Exynos 2200 chipset. A few markets will be getting the Samsung Galaxy S22 series with the new Exynos 2200 chipset, while a few others will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. In the latest news, the benchmark scorecard of the processor has been revealed.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Benchmarks

The new Samsung Exynos 2200 chipset is sweeping the headlines since its launch. However, Samsung hasn't revealed its clock speed, the number of cores, and other specifications of the new processor. That said, we have received some news of the same via tipster Ishan Agarwal with My Smart Price.

The tipster has revealed the performance of the newly launched Exynos 2200 powering the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. The alleged smartphone was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmark, where it scored 965,874 overall. Additionally, the device also appeared on Geekbench with the Exynos 2200 processor.

Here, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with Exynos 2200 scored 1108 in the single-core test and 3516 in the multi-core test. Looking back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset also appeared on Geekbench, where it scored 1219 and 3154 in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Features: What To Expect?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently one of the most anticipated smartphones right now. The upcoming device is tipped to feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic 2X AMOLED with a Quad HD+ resolution. The screen is said to offer a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits of peak brightness. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design is said to be largely similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note 10.

Leaked images of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra suggest a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS support. A 40MP selfie camera was also rumored for the smartphone, housed in the centrally placed punch-hole cutout.

Now we know the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will arrive in two variants with Snapdragon 8 Gen1 and the Exynos 2200 chipset, both of which are powerful. One can expect up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is set to launch on February 8, revealing all its features.

