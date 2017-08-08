Samsung Galaxy S8 Active is official; pre-order debuts today

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy S8 Active, the rugged variant of the flagship Galaxy S8 smartphones.

The Galaxy S8 Active flaunts a different metal body than the one seen on its predecessors and is built to adhere to the MIL-STF-810G military standard providing high resistance to mechanical damage and shock. The device is also IP68 certified in order to make it dust and water resistant. With the military standard build, the smartphone is shatter resistant as well. The metal frame has a bumper to prevent major damage even from drops up to 5 feet while the back cover provides a secure grip.

In terms of specifications, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Active boasts of a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with shatter resistant properties. Like the Galaxy S8 duo, this one also has an 18.5:9 aspect ratio display. The device is based on the smaller variant of the flagship smartphone - the Galaxy S8. Under its hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB default memory capacity.

The Galaxy S8 Active has a 12MP Dual Pixel camera at its rear with f/1.7 aperture and an 8MP selfie camera at the front. The rear camera is suitable for clicking low light shots and the lightning fast autofocus is another great addition to it. The device gets the power from a 4000mAh battery operating from within it.

This new offering from Samsung has been launched only in the U.S. and is exclusive to the carrier AT&T. The smartphone will be available in two color variants - Meteor Gray and Titanium Gold. The device is priced at $850 and will be available via the AT&T Next Plan as well costing $28.34 per month for 30 months. Besides the payment option, the Galaxy S8 Active will also be available with additional offers as well. The pre-orders will debut today via the official website of AT&T and the sales will start on August 11.