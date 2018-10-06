Samsung Galaxy S8 will be priced at Rs. 29,990 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale

Samsung Galaxy S8, the yesteryear flagship smartphone is one of the best devices in the premium market segment. It became obsolete with the launch of the Galaxy S9 featuring a variable aperture camera. Still, the Galaxy S8 retains its glory and many buyers would be interested in it.

The Galaxy S8 was launched in India last year for Rs. 57,900. After receiving a slew of price cuts, the device is available for Rs. 45,990 via the official Samsung online store. However, during the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, this smartphone can be purchased for as low as Rs. 29,990. Both Samsung and Flipkart have teamed up to offer a whopping discount of Rs. 27,910 on the yesteryear flagship smartphone.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will happen from October 10 to October 14. And, the online retailer will offer discounts and offers on a wide range of smartphones. And, the Galaxy S8 becomes a part of this offer to entice the buyers.

Is it a good buy?

Well, the Galaxy S8 has an impressive design with a metal and glass combination build and a curved display. Also, it is the first one from the company to feature the Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Though it lacks a dual camera module at its rear, it is one of the best smartphones in the under Rs. 30,000 price point (as long as this discount is valid). You can check out the Galaxy S8 review for more information regarding its performance.

Though the Galaxy S8 is a good buy at Rs. 29,990, we would like to mention that OnePlus 6 has received a discount of Rs. 5,000 for the first time since its launch. The base variant of the smartphone priced at Rs. 34,999 will be available for Rs. 29,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which also debuts on October 10. Notably, the OnePlus 6 will be available at the discounted cost until October 15.

So, the choice is left to you. You can choose either the Samsung Galaxy S8 or the OnePlus 6 or any other device such as the Xiaomi Poco F1, Asus ZenFone 5Z or other affordable flagships with a similar hardware configuration if you have a budget of around Rs. 30,000.