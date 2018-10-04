OnePlus 6 will be available for Rs. 29,999 during Amazon Great Indian Sale

OnePlus 6, the best selling premium smartphone in India will be available at a significant discount for the first time during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Sale. The sale will be hosted from October 10 to October 15 by the online retailer. During this sale, the current generation flagship killer will be available at Rs. 5,000 less than its launch price.

Well, the OnePlus 6 was launched in India for Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 39,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variants. Now, it has been announced that the base variant of the smartphone will be available at a relatively lesser cost of Rs. 29,999.

Notably, this is the first time that the company has discounted the price of the smartphone ever since its launch. And, it makes sense as the OnePlus 6T launch is set for October 17. And, we know that the OnePlus 6 will be discontinued after the launch of its successor as the company focuses only on one device at a time.

As of now, only the discounted cost of the base variant of the smartphone has been revealed by Amazon. We can expect the other variants to also be available at discounted pricing but there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Is OnePlus 6 at Rs. 29,999 a worthy buy?

Given that OnePlus doesn't offer any discount on its offerings, it is quite alluring that there is a whopping Rs. 5,000 discount for five days. So, if you are interested in grabbing the best smartphone under Rs. 30,000, you shouldn't miss out this deal. But if you aren't on a tight budget, then you can wait for the OnePlus 6T to be launched as the device is expected to come with upgraded specifications. Check out the expected differences between OnePlus 6 and 6T to know more.

We already know that the upcoming smartphone will have an in-display fingerprint sensor and the technology is termed Screen Unlock. After the confirmation, the company CEO Pete Lau detailed the functionalities of the in-display fingerprint on the OnePlus 6T. And, it is expected to arrive with a more capacious 3700mAh battery operating under its hood.

In our opinion, if you are looking for a better device without any budget constraints, you should opt for the 6T instead of the OnePlus 6.