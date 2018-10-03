OnePlus 6T vs OnePlus 6: Key differences in design, specifications, features and more

OnePlus 6T, the much-awaited flagship killer is all set to be announced on October 17. In addition to the numerous leaks and speculations regarding the upcoming smartphone, the company has also let out a few confirmations. It has already been confirmed that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor. While we know that there won't be a 3.5mm headphone jack, a recent confirmation from OnePlus revealed that the smartphone will miss out on a water-resistant build and support for wireless charging.

In addition to these confirmations, the company has posted a teaser on its official Twitter handle. The teaser shows both the OnePlus and OnePlus 6T (with the 6T at the bottom in the image). This image shows that there is no major difference from the side. However, it looks like there is a change in the positioning of the earpiece.

While we are two weeks away from the launch of the upcoming flagship, here is a comparison between the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 6. Basically, we have mentioned the major differences that we can expect.

Design

OnePlus 6 received a major overhaul in the display and design segment. It has a five-layer coating on the Gorilla Glass 5 panel. The handset is the first one from the company to feature a notch that renders an aspect ratio of 19:9. However, it has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Talking about the 6T, it has already been confirmed that there will be an in-display fingerprint sensor as on the newly launched Vivo smartphones. It is speculated to arrive with thin bezels around the screen and an edge-to-edge display. Also, there are rumors that speculate at a waterdrop notch similar to the one on the Vivo V11 Pro, Oppo R17 Pro and a few other models.

Display

While the previous generation model has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9, the upcoming smartphone from the Chinese brand is likely to flaunt a larger 6.4-inch FHD+ Optic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a relatively taller aspect ratio if there is a waterdrop notch. This is believed to add more screen space for a better multimedia experience.

Hardware

From the launch pattern followed by the company in 2016 and 2017, we can expect the 6T to be identical to its predecessor in terms of hardware. It is expected to use a Snapdragon 845 SoC teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB of storage space.

Camera

Though there were rumors that there will be a triple-camera module at the rear of the 6T, the recent reports have rubbished off this claim. It is expected to flaunt a dual-camera setup as seen on its predecessor along with features such as EIS and OIS. We can expect the selfie camera to also be similar to the one on the OnePlus 6.

Battery

While the OnePlus 5, 5T and OnePlus 6 have the same 3300mAh battery with support for Dash Charge, there are claims that the 6T will set a difference in this segment. It is believed to be fueled by a juicier 3700mAh battery. There were speculations that it will support wireless charging but there is official confirmation that the 6T will not support wireless charging.

Software

While the OnePlus 6 that was launched with Android Oreo topped with OxygenOS received the Android 9 Pie update in a few months, we can expect the 6T to be launched with the latest generation of the OS out-of-the-box.

Notably, this comparison is based on the rumored specifications and features of the smartphone. Only a few aspects have been confirmed officially. We will come up with a complete comparison after the official announcement of the 6T.