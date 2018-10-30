OnePlus 6 out of stock in India prior to OnePlus 6T launch

OnePlus 6T has been announced at the global launch event in New York on Monday. Today, the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market. Already, the pricing of this smartphone has been speculated and the launch offers have been announced by Amazon India. As the device is already official, we know what specifications and features it will bundle.

While the 6T is all set to be launched in the country in the next few hours, its predecessor - the OnePlus 6 has gone out of stock on both Amazon India and OnePlus official online store. Both the websites still list all the variants of the device, but they appear to be out of stock.

OnePlus 6T expected price in India

This doesn't come as a big surprise as the OnePlus 6T will be launched in the country at an event in New Delhi at 8:30 PM today. As mentioned earlier, we already know all the details expect for the official Indian pricing. Notably, there are claims that this device could be priced at Rs. 37,999, Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999 for the three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM respectively.

Sale to debut on November 1

It has already been confirmed that the OnePlus 6 will go on sale for the first time on November 1 for the Amazon Prime members. And, the open sale will debut on November 2 for all buyers via Amazon, OnePlus official online store, OnePlus Experience stores, Croma outlets and Reliance Digital stores across the country.

Attractive launch offers

Amazon India has also announced the launch offers of this smartphone. Going by the same, buyers of the 6T will get Rs. 2,000 instant discount on using ICICI and Citi bank credit and debit cards for the purchase, Rs. 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance, up to Rs. 5,400 worth cashback from Reliance Jio and 3TB of Jio 4G data as well. There will be no cost EMI payment option on major credit cards, Rs. 500 discount on the purchase of any Kindle ebook.