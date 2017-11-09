Samsung Galaxy S8 is coming in new Burgundy Red color: It looks great

Smartphone manufacturers these days have become quite adventurous when it comes to using different colors on their smartphones. Besides, in the last couple of months brands like Google, HTC, and Nokia amongst others have introduced smartphones with interesting color schemes.

While consumers have a lot to choose from Samsung is also now introducing a new color for Galaxy S8. So apart from Coral and Deep Sea Blue color variants, Samsung has announced Burgundy Red color variant for its flagship device. However looking at the images it looks like it is one of Samsung's best color options yet and it gives the smartphone a more premium and elegant look.

It looks like HTC's Solar Red U11 variant has now a got a competition. Besides, the back, frame, and buttons of the Burgundy Red Samsung Galaxy S8 feature a very bright and powerful red hue. The overall aesthetic really looks great and it seems that this variant has a good chance of being popular among the consumers.

However, as of now Galaxy S8 in Burgundy Red variant will be available only in South Korea. Samsung has not given any hint or any official statement if the new color will be making its way to other markets as well. But we hope it does come to other markets as well. Meanwhile, Deep Sea Blue Note 8 is launching in the U.S.

What do you think of the new color scheme? Do let us know in the comments.