Samsung Galaxy S9 survives scratch, burn and bend tests

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the recent flagship smartphones from the company those were unveiled at the MWC 2018 tech show are all set to go on sale in India on March 16. These smartphones were launched in the country in the last week starting at Rs. 57,900 and are already listed for pre-order. Now, the Galaxy S9 has undergone a durability test showing its ability to resist torture.

The well-known YouTuber JerryRigEverything has managed to get hold of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and has conducted the durability test on the smartphone. The phone has surpassed the durability test comprising of scratch, burn and bend tests and has managed to perform well in comparison to its rivals such as HTC U11 and iPhone X.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ First Impressions

Scratch test

Talking about the durability test, the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo features an AMOLED display along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which can resist scratches up to Moh level 6. The glass seems to be thicker than the one we have seen on the Galaxy S8. Also, the YouTuber appreciates he presence of metal in the earpiece as it makes the component more durable than earlier. Both the front and rear cameras of the Galaxy S9 are protected by glass and can't be scratched easily. The fingerprint sensor at the back is prone to scratches though it works fine even after several scratches in the video.

Burn test

In the burn test, the Galaxy S9's AMOLED panel loses some pixels in 12 seconds of exposure to flame from a lighter. However, the screen regains the pixels though the oleophobic coating appears to be destroyed to some extent.

Bend test

In the bend test as seen in the video below, the Galaxy S9 appears to have a high tolerance at its front and back, thanks to the upgraded aluminum frame of the device.

The YouTuber is quite popular for torturing smartphones. He has conducted the durability test on a slew of smartphones such as Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Google Pixel 2, and iPhone X. All these phones have undergone the scratch, burn and bend tests.