Samsung Galaxy S9+ offline price slashed, new price starts from Rs. 57,900

It's time for the upgraded flagship smartphones of 2019. And, Samsung has already announced that it will host the Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco to unveil the Galaxy S10 series smartphones. While the announcement of the next generation models in the Galaxy S series is just a few weeks from now, the company appears to have slashed the cost of the yesteryear model Galaxy S9+.

A recent report by 91mobiles citing retail chain sources suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S9+ price has been slashed only in the offline market. Going by the same, all the three storage variants of the device have received new pricing. On the other hand, online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon offer these phones at similar pricing to the customers.

Samsung Galaxy S9+ price cut

As per the report, all the variants of this Samsung smartphone have received a price cut of Rs. 6,000. The base variant with 64GB storage space is priced at Rs. 57,900 instead of Rs. 63,900, the mid-variant with 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 61,900 instead of Rs. 67,900 and the high-end variant with 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 71,900 is now available for Rs. 65,900.

The report does not reveal anything regarding the prices of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note9, the other flagship smartphones launched in 2018.

Android Pie update

Given that these are flagship smartphones from the company, Samsung rolled out the Android 9 Pie update topped with One UI for both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. Even the units of these phones in India received the update sometime recently bringing in many new features that we see in the other devices running this OS.

Samsung Galaxy S10 variants

At the Unpacked event later this month, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ as usual. Also, it is likely to bring an affordable variant for the consumers and this one is allegedly dubbed Galaxy S10 Lite or Galaxy S10e. Besides these, we can also expect a 5G smartphone.