Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) Officially Launched For Rs. 10860 With Free YouTube Premium Subscription

Samsung has officially launched a new budget tablet called the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019), which is the latest tablet offering from the Korean tech company. Here is everything you need to know about the latest tablet offering from Samsung, and the features associated with the device.

Design

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) looks like a typical Android tablet with a squarish design and thick bezels on all four sides of the display. At the back, the tablet has a single primary camera. The tablet will be available in black and silver colors.

Features And Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) comes with an 8-inch TFT display with 1280×800px resolution (WXGA), protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. As this is an entry-level model, the tablet does not support pen input, which is a bit of a compromise.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 octa-core chipset with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a microSD card slot. The model comes in two variants, the base variant is a Wi-Fi only model, whereas, the high-end variant does support 4G LTE and VoLTE as well.

There is a single 8 MP primary camera at the back of the tablet, and the device also has a 2 MP front-facing camera as well. The device supports dual channel Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) with Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom OneUI skin on top. A massive 5100 mAh Li-ion battery powers the tablet with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price And Availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) will go on sale in Vietnam from July 12, and the tablet retails for 3,690,000 Vietnamese dong or Rs. 10,860. As a launch offer, Samsung is including 2 months of YouTube Premium and 3 months of Spotify premium subscription for free of cost.

Our Opinion On the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019)

For the asking price, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) seems like a great entry-level tablet, especially for those, who are looking for big screen devices to watch movies and videos. The company is most likely to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) tablet in India in the coming weeks.

