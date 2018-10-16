Samsung Galaxy W2019 to feature 3000mAh battery and dual 4.2-inch displays

Samsung is the only smartphone brand that still makes flip phones for its consumers. We already know that the company is working on the next-generation flip smartphone. And, the upcoming device likely to be dubbed Galaxy W2019 is circulating in rumors and leaks of late.

A few days back, the flagship clamshell smartphone from Samsung was spotted on the TENAA certification database. The listing revealed only the images of the device back then and none of its specifications were known. Now, the battery capacity and display details have been revealed by those at TigerMobiles via GSMArena.

Samsung Galaxy W2019 display size and battery

Going by the leaked specifications, this upcoming Samsung flagship will have two 4.2-inch displays, which is the same screen size as its predecessor. Though the resolution is now known, these are expected to be FHD 1080p panels. Notably, one screen will be visible when the device is closed and the other screen will be visible when it is flipped open. And, there will be Gorilla Glass protection on both screens.

When it comes to the battery department, the company is believed to have brought in a major improvement. The leaked TENAA details show that a 3000mAh battery will power the smartphone. This is 700mAh more capacious than the battery used by the Samsung W2018.

Other rumored specifications

As mentioned above, the TENAA listing has shed light only on the battery capacity and display sizes. The other specifications of this upcoming Samsung smartphone remain unknown. However, there are speculations that the Samsung Galaxy W2019 will get the power from a Snapdragon 845 SoC, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a dedicated Bixby button and dual rear cameras.

Given that it is a flagship device, it is expected to pack a similar dual camera module as the Galaxy S9+ and Galaxy Note9. These devices have dual 12MP sensors at the rear with one being a wide-angle lens and the other being a telephoto lens.

It remains unknown if the upcoming flip phone will be exclusive to select markets with TD-LTE support or if it will be announced globally. However, it is expected to be priced relatively higher than its predecessor as it is an upgraded model with better specifications.