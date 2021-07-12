Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy S21 FE, Smartwatches, Earbuds Renders Leak News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

We already know what's coming in August at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, a fresh leak by a well-known tipster has shared two new Galaxy foldable smartphones, a new Galaxy FE smartphone, two smartwatches under the lineup and a pair of wireless earbuds. Even the date of the event is touted to be set for August 11.

Samsung's Foldable Smartphones Renders

The notable tipster Evan Blass has taken to Twitter to reveal these details in a series of tweets. In the long thread, he has shared what looks like the official renders of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 allegedly supporting the S Pen stylus. He has shared GIFs of these phones giving their looks from all angles.

Check out the GIF embedded tweet showing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in green, black, and white.

Also, here is the GIF embedded tweet showing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in green, gold, purple, and black.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Renders

Blass also revealed the renders of the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE showing the possible color options and design. It is seen in black, white, purple and yellowish-gray. It appears to be a mid-range variant of the Galaxy S21 and takes a lot of design cues from the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 FE.

Previously, we came across rumors that this smartphone's production has been halted. Also, the company officially confirmed that nothing has been determined regarding the alleged production suspension. Given that the GIFs have been leaked, we can expect that the smartphone could be on cards.

Upcoming Samsung Accessories

Not stopping with smartphones, Evan Blass also shared the GIFs of two upcoming Samsung smartwatches. One model appears to look closely to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic that was rumored. It seems to flaunt a rotating bezel and a couple of buttons at the right. It is seen in gray, black, and white. It is believed to run Google and Samsung's new smartwatch platform.

Apart from this, there is another smartwatch shared by the tipster that goes in line with the Galaxy Watch Active 4 rumors. It misses out on the rotating bezel and is seen in peach, white, dark green, and gray and a couple of tweets showing a black watch.

The tweet thread also reveals three color options - purple, gray, and white of an unannounced Galaxy Buds, which goes in line with the Galaxy Buds 2 rumors.

What Else To Expect From Samsung?

Finally, we concluded that Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. As the company is yet to officially announce these products next month, it looks like we can get more details from the company later. We can expect further confirmation to arrive in the coming days.

