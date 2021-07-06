Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite Launch Slated For August: Eyes To Foldable Phones To Mainstream? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung, the South Korean tech giant, is all set to unveil a slew of new devices next month. The company is eying to take the wraps off the flagship smartphones - Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4 series and Galaxy Buds 2. These devices are likely to see the light of the day early next month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite Launch Date

Now, a new report suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite will also join the other devices that are awaiting their launch next month. Samsung is well-known for trying to get foldable smartphones into the mainstream and the upcoming Lite variant could help it accompany its mission. It is speculated to take the foldable smartphones to the masses with its pricing strategy.

As per the development hinted by the Korean Herald, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be announced on August 11 at the Samsung Unpacked event. Notably, the company has not officially confirmed the specific date when the event will be hosted. The report notes that there will be three foldable smartphones that will be unveiled on August 11 including Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite.

Foldable Smartphones To Go Mainstream?

From its name, it is clear that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite could be aimed at the mass market with relatively affordable pricing as the other foldable smartphones from the company. It could even be different from the regular variant of the Galaxy Z Flip in terms of features and performance as it will be an affordable offering.

What's contradictory over here is that the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Lite is an interesting development as it was recently called off due to the global chip shortage. Having said that, its launch date and other speculations need to be taken with a grain of salt for now. We need to wait to see what Samsung has to out its sleeves next month to take the foldable smartphones to the masses instead of keeping their costs too high.

